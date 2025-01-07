Survivors expose Assad regime’s atrocities as world confronts brutal legacy

(MENAFN) The fall of the Assad has revealed the horrific scale of the atrocities committed during its decades of unchecked power and brutality.



The discovery of mass graves, reports of systematic torture in infamous prisons, and decades of repression have cast a dark shadow over the Assad era. As with the collapse of other dictatorships throughout history, survivors and witnesses are beginning to come forward, sharing their harrowing stories.



For many Syrians who escaped the war-torn country, their emotions are a mix of hope for a brighter future and the deep sorrow of memories from one of the darkest chapters in their nation's history.



Omar Alshogre, a Syrian human rights activist and public speaker, is one of the fortunate few to survive the regime's ruthless prison system. Arrested at just 15 for participating in anti-government protests, Alshogre endured years of unimaginable abuse.



In an interview with Anadolu, he discussed the world’s awareness of the Assad regime’s atrocities, such as systematic torture, starvation, and psychological torment.



“The world was aware,” Alshogre said, referencing the Caesar files, a chilling collection of thousands of photographs that document the torture and execution of detainees during the Syrian civil war.

MENAFN07012025000045016755ID1109063219