BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces The 40 Under 40 List

The annual list honors Black trailblazers who have achieved remarkable success, driven impactful change, and set new standards of excellence all before the age of 40

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

BLACK ENTERPRISE , the premier Black-owned digital brand dedicated to providing business, investment, and wealth-building resources for African Americans, unveiled its highly anticipated 40 Under 40 List, showcasing a remarkable assembly of young Black visionaries and changemakers making their mark in the following industries: and STEM, business and finance, creative arts and entertainment, media, fashion and beauty, politics and social, and sports. Notably, this year's list also celebrates five corporate executives driving impact and climbing the ranks in Fortune 500 companies.

This exceptional group of honorees, recognized for their innovation, resilience, and pioneering spirit, have achieved significant milestones and exemplified outstanding leadership before turning 40. They include entrepreneurs, activists, athletes, entertainers, tech leaders, and corporate change agents. Together, their commitment to creating a more just and equitable society reflects the very best of this generation.

The individuals were selected through an internal process based on the achievements, headlines, impact – and even history – that they made in 2024. Individuals also had the opportunity to nominate themselves, as well as others, to be considered for the 40 Under 40 list, reflecting a broader selection process. This inclusivity aligns with BLACK ENTERPRISE's commitment to recognizing and making space for the diverse group of visionaries within the Black community.

"These extraordinary leaders are not only shaping the future, they're driving innovation across industries and fostering meaningful change today," said Selena Hill, BLACK ENTERPRISE Director of Multiplatform Content. "At BLACK ENTERPRISE, we are proud to celebrate these honorees for their groundbreaking achievements, barrier-breaking efforts, and record-setting accomplishments. Their stories embody the power of passion and purpose coming together, inspiring us all to dream bigger and strive higher."

Here are the BLACK ENTERPRISE 40 Under 40 Honorees:

CREATIVE ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT

Kendrick Lamar – Rapper and Songwriter

Kai Cenat – Online Streamer and Influencer

Courtney L. Branch –Co-Founder, The Micheaux Film Festival

Victoria Monet – Singer and Songwriter

Sable Elyse Smith – Interdisciplinary artist, writer and educator

FASHION AND BEAUTY

Aris Singleton – CEO, Thank God Its Natural (tgin)

Anifa Mvuemba – Founder, Hanifa

James M. Jeter – Creative Director, Ralph Lauren

Ugo Mozie – Designer, Celebrity Stylist, and Founder, Eleven Sixteen

Brandon Blackwood – Designer and Founder, Brandon Blackwood

SPORTS

Cori Dionne "Coco" Gauff – Tennis Player

Sha'Carri Richardson – Olympian and Track & Field Star

Darrius Barnes – President of Crown Legacy FC MLS ProNext, Charlotte FC

Nigel Slyvester – Pro-BMX Athlete, Founder and CEO, Nigel Sylvester Foundation and GO Brand

Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics Star and Entrepreneur

TECH & STEM

Justin E. Samuels – Founder and CEO, RenderATL

Tiffani J. Martin – Founder and CEO, VisioTech

Heman Bekele – 2024 TIME Kid of the Year, America's Top Young Scientist

Sherrell Dorsey – Award-Winning Journalist, Host, Author, and Investor

Jerelyn Rodriguez Williams – Founder and CEO, The Knowledge House

BUSINESS & FINANCE

Ashley M. Fox – Founder and CEO, EMPIFY

Larry Morrow – CEO, The Morrow Hospitality Group

Abdul Karim Abdullah and Ken Agyapong, Jr. – Co-founders, AfroFuture

Amira Rasool, Founder and CEO, The Folklore

Daniel Taylor, CEO and Co-Founder, Bags

CORPORATE LEADERSHIP

Damola Adamolekun – CEO, Red Lobster

Chardae F. Jenkins -- Senior Manager, Publicity, Netflix

Nikki Forman – Head of Black Media Engagement, Amazon

Emily Graham – Global Chief Equity & Impact Officer, Omnicom Group

Chanel T. Rowe, Esq. – Business Attorney, Strategic Advisor, and Consultant

MEDIA

Shawn McKenzie – Founder, Spiritual World

Zuri Hall – Emmy Award-winning TV Host and Entertainment Journalist

Phil Lewis – Deputy Editor, HuffPost

Monica McNutt – Basketball Analyst, ESPN and MSG Network

Abby Phillip – CNN Anchor, "NewsNight with Abby Phillip"

POLITICS AND SOCIAL IMPACT

Alexis D. Williams – Creative Technologist and Founder, Softwear by Lex

Chelsea Miller – CEO, CPM Global; Co-Founder, Freedom March NYC

Alencia Johnson – Author, Political Strategist, and Cultural Commentator

Antjuan Seawright – Founder and CEO, Blueprint Strategy LLC; Democratic Political Strategist

M'Balu "Lu" Bangura – Chief of Equity and Fair Practices, Enoch Pratt Free Library

More information on this year's honorees can be found at .

*Departed corporate position after being named as an honoree.

About BLACK ENTERPRISE

BLACK ENTERPRISE is the premier resource for success- and business-minded Black Americans. Since 1970, the publication has empowered professionals, executives, and entrepreneurs with essential tools and information to advance their careers, excel in business, and build generational wealth. Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE is recognized as the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 10 million monthly page views and 7 million monthly unique visitors. The outlet also serves its audience through signature events and multiple linear and digital channels. To learn more, visit and follow them on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

