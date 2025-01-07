St. Helen Catholic School Invites Families To Open House

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

St. Helen School Hosts January Open House

- Steve MartinNEWBURY, OH, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- St. Helen Catholic School will be hosting an Open House on Sunday, January 26, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Families are invited to tour the school, meet teachers and staff, and learn more about the exceptional educational opportunities offered at St. Helen Catholic School. St. Helen is located at 12060 Kinsman Road in Newbury, Ohio.St. Helen Catholic School provides a faith-filled, academically rigorous education for students from preschool through eighth grade. The school community encourages students to follow Jesus' example by serving others and growing in their faith. Their commitment to excellence ensures that every child receives a high-quality education that prepares them for a successful future."We look forward to welcoming families to experience the exceptional faith, education, and community that St. Helen offers," said Steve Martin, Principal of St. Helen Catholic School. "This Open House is the perfect opportunity to see firsthand how we nurture both academic success and spiritual growth."Whether you are considering Catholic education for the first time or are exploring options for your child's next academic step, St. Helen invites you to their Open House for a relaxed and informative opportunity to get answers to your questions and connect with the St. Helen community.For more information about St. Helen Catholic School, or to schedule a private tour outside of the Open House event, please contact the school office at (440) 564-7125 or email Principal Steve Martin at ....About St. Helen Catholic SchoolLocated at 12060 Kinsman Road in Newbury, Ohio, St. Helen Catholic School offers Catholic tradition and academic excellence in a community grounded in a common faith. They strive to develop well-rounded individuals who are intellectually curious, morally upright, and spiritually grounded.

Steve Martin

St. Helen School

+1 (440) 564-7125

...

