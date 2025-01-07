Pablo Escobar’s aircraft put on Airbnb

(MENAFN) A private jet once owned by infamous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar has been turned into an Airbnb accommodation in Bristol, UK. The 727, now named PYTCHAir, is missing its wings and engines but has been refurbished with a 1980s-style interior. The jet features modern amenities, including a hot tub, sauna, and gold-plated bathroom fixtures, offering guests a luxury experience at an industrial estate.



The plane, originally built in 1968 and converted for private use in 1981, was decommissioned in 2012. Businessman Johnny Palmer, the current owner, speculates that Escobar previously owned the plane, though this is not confirmed in the Airbnb listing. The restored interior includes walnut paneling, leather seats, and lavish amenities, with prices ranging from £250 to £850 per night. Palmer plans to reinvest the income into further restoration of the jet.

