Pablo Escobar’s aircraft put on Airbnb
(MENAFN) A private jet once owned by infamous Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar has been turned into an Airbnb accommodation in Bristol, UK. The Boeing 727, now named PYTCHAir, is missing its wings and engines but has been refurbished with a 1980s-style interior. The jet features modern amenities, including a hot tub, sauna, and gold-plated bathroom fixtures, offering guests a luxury experience at an industrial estate.
The plane, originally built in 1968 and converted for private use in 1981, was decommissioned in 2012. Businessman Johnny Palmer, the current owner, speculates that Escobar previously owned the plane, though this is not confirmed in the Airbnb listing. The restored interior includes walnut paneling, leather seats, and lavish amenities, with prices ranging from £250 to £850 per night. Palmer plans to reinvest the income into further restoration of the jet.
MENAFN07012025000045015687ID1109063091
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.