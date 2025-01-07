Ecom Express Redefines Workforce Training with the Launch of its New Identity, ‘E-Pathshaala’

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 7, 2025: Ecom Express Limited (“Ecom Express”), India’s only pure-play B2C e-commerce logistics solutions provider as of the Financial Year 2024 (Source: RedSeer)*, unveils ‘E-Pathshaala,’ a transformative Learning Management System (LMS) that embodies the company’s commitment to redefining workforce development. As part of Ecom Express’s continuous evolution, E-Pathshaala serves as a platform not only to upskill its workforce but also to open doors for fresh talent aspiring to build a career in supply chain and logistics. This initiative is part of the company’s continued efforts to drive operational excellence and foster a culture of learning and growth among its workforces, aligned with the company’s focus on strengthening its operational framework.

E-Pathshaala addresses the unique learning needs of delivery personnel, providing access to a rich repository of regional language motion graphic video courses. These courses are interactive, engaging, and tailored to equip Delivery Partners with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the challenges of last-mile delivery effectively. The platform also extends its offerings to Delivery Centre Managers, helping them lead teams with greater efficiency and accountability. Key features include regional language content for maximum inclusivity, certification for learning achievements to enhance professional credentials, comprehensive tracking to monitor progress and identify areas for improvement, and mobile-friendly access for learning anytime, anywhere. E-Pathshaala stands out with its user-friendly features, allowing delivery teams to seamlessly track their learning journeys.



Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Swati Mor, Chief Human Resources Officer, Ecom Express said, “E-Pathshaala is not just a testament to our unwavering commitment to the personal and professional growth of our workforce but also a gateway for aspiring individuals to build meaningful careers in logistics. By equipping them with the right knowledge and skills, we enhance individual performance and reinforce our mission to deliver operational excellence and customer satisfaction. The content of the modules has been strategically designed by our internal team operational and product excellence in conjunction with external partners”



Since its inception, the platform has seen almost 65,000 unique users accessing the learning courses. So far, the total learning time spent is approximately 80,000 hours on the platform completing 7044 courses. The certifications act as tangible recognition of their skills, fostering motivation and accountability. This highlights the company’s commitment to structured investments in workforce development and empowering delivery teams. To mark this milestone, Ecom Express has unveiled an engaging promo video that showcases the transformative potential of E-Pathshaala. Viewers can explore the platform’s capabilities on the company’s LinkedIn and Facebook pages.





