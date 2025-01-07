Akasa Air appoints Belson Coutinho as its Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- Avian We) National, 7 January 2025: Akasa Air, India's fastest-growing airline, announced the appointment of Belson Coutinho as its Chief Operating Officer, effective January 6, 2025. Belson will lead Akasa Air’s crucial operational functions as the airline continues its path to becoming one of the top 30 airlines in the world by the turn of this decade.



In his new role, Belson will be responsible for Inflight Services, Airport Services, Maintenance & Engineering, Flight Operations, IOCC, Operational Excellence while also spearheading Akasa Air Learning Academy. With over two decades of experience in the aviation industry, Belson has delivered multiple industry-first initiatives in Indian aviation, underpinned by his strong operational, strategic and leadership skills.



Commenting on the appointment, Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to have Belson step into the role of Akasa Air’s Chief Operating Officer. Belson's multifaceted role over the years had him successfully collaborate with cross-functional teams across airline operations, developing a good understanding of the functioning of operational departments. His passion for brand building, service excellence, training, technology, processes, employee centricity and sharp focus on cost leadership equips him to bring tremendous value to his new role as our COO. We are confident that under his leadership, we will continue to enhance our operational efficiency, deliver on our values of service excellence, and make significant strides toward achieving our vision of becoming a world-class airline.”



Belson has been a part of Akasa Air’s executive committee since the airline’s inception in 2022. Prior to assuming the role of Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Belson held the position of Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer at Akasa Air where he was instrumental in shaping the brand’s vision, driving category-redefining customer-centric initiatives, and creating a strong foundation for the airline's unprecedented growth.



Akasa Air’s operational efficiencies and extremely positive customer feedback have made it a preferred carrier in India, serving over 14 million passengers since its launch in August 2022. Akasa Air currently connects with 22 domestic and five international cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Port Blair, Ayodhya, Gwalior, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Doha (Qatar), Jeddah, Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Kuwait City (Kuwait).







