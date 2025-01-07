HWPL Hosts New Year Conference: “Sustainable World Peace with Religious People”

(MENAFN- HWPL) On January 3, 2025, HWPL(Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light) held its annual New Year under the theme “Sustainable World Peace with Religious People.” Attended by international religious leaders, civic figures, and representatives from various fields, the event showcased HWPL’s ongoing peace-building efforts and plans for the new year. Hosted virtually, the conference featured reflections on 2024’s accomplishments and outlined initiatives for 2025, emphasizing interfaith dialogue, peace education, and global collaboration. Key presentations included the outcomes of the International Religious Peace Academy (IRPA) and insights into upcoming global peace campaigns.

The conference began with a welcoming speech highlighting HWPL’s commitment to achieving lasting peace through collective efforts. Participants were introduced to HWPL’s major achievements in 2024, including the expansion of WARP Offices, inter-religious discussions, and peace education programs. The event also unveiled plans for the third phase of IRPA, set to take place in Africa, aiming to foster deeper understanding and cooperation among global religious communities. Additional sessions included attendee reflections, an introduction to HWPL’s peace-building initiatives for 2025, and a commemorative video celebrating milestones achieved in the past year.

In 2024, HWPL achieved milestones, including hosting over 100 WARP Office meetings focused on interfaith dialogue, organizing thematic peace academies, and celebrating the 10th anniversary of the HWPL Peace Summit. These efforts were pivotal in advancing HWPL’s mission to promote a culture of peace through education and aligned with UN SDG 16 on peace, justice, and strong institutions.

This year’s IRPA also marked the expansion of HWPL’s initiatives to Africa. In collaboration with the African Union, HWPL announced plans to host a Religious Peace Academy in Ethiopia, aimed at addressing the region’s pressing need for interfaith dialogue. This move underscores HWPL’s commitment to extending its peace-building efforts globally, with a special focus on regions where unity is most needed.







