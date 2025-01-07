Child Safety Seat Market To Hit USD 7.3 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Child safety seat is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.3% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for premium and multi-functional seats.

Child Safety Seat size was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at 7.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. This growth is largely driven by increasing parental awareness of child safety while traveling and stricter regulations around the use of child car seats. worldwide, especially in developed countries, are enforcing mandatory car seat laws for children, boosting the demand for these products.

Technological advancements in child safety seats are also contributing to child safety seat market growth. Manufacturers are continuously improving safety features, incorporating side-impact protection, energy-absorbing materials, and adjustable headrests to enhance both safety and comfort. These innovations meet the rising demand for seats to accommodate children from infancy through toddlerhood.

Based on product type, including combination seats, convertible seats, booster seats, and all-in-one seats. Convertible seats led the child safety seat market in 2023, generating USD 1.7 billion in revenue, and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2024 and 2032. These seats are particularly popular due to their versatility, as they can transition from rear-facing seats for infants to forward-facing seats for toddlers, offering extended usability and excellent value.

Based on materials, the child safety seat market is divided into plastic, foam, steel, and other materials such as propylene. Plastic seats held the largest market share in 2023, generating 49.1%. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2032. Plastic is favored for its durability, lightweight properties, and cost-effectiveness. Materials like polypropylene are commonly used due to their high impact resistance, which ensures safety in the event of an accident. Additionally, plastic can be molded into various shapes, offering comfort while keeping production costs low.

U.S. child safety seat market generated USD 762.6 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The widespread adoption of safety seats is fueled by stringent government regulations, such as the FMVSS 213 standards, which mandate child safety seats for young children. Public awareness campaigns and the availability of these products in major retail outlets also play a significant role in boosting market demand in the U.S.

Major players in child safety seat market include Britax, Chicco, Clek, Cosco, Cybex, Diono, Evenflo, Graco, Joie, Kidsembrace, Maxi-Cosi, Nuna, Peg Perego, Recaro, and Safety 1st among others.

