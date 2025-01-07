Slovakia criticizes Ukraine over ‘betrayal’

(MENAFN) Slovak Interior Matus Sutaj Estok has expressed strong disapproval of Ukraine's decision to end the transit of Russian gas through its territory, labeling it a "betrayal of trust" and a threat to Europe's energy stability. In a post on Thursday, Estok pointed out that Slovakia has been a significant contributor to Ukraine's military, political, and humanitarian needs since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, expecting reciprocity in the form of solidarity.



Ukraine's refusal to extend its gas transit contract with Russia beyond 2024 has led to a halt in the flow of natural gas to several EU countries, including Slovakia, which relies on Russian gas for about 60% of its energy demand. Estok stated that this move would cost Slovakia hundreds of millions of euros annually due to higher costs for alternative energy sources and the loss of transit fees.



While Slovakia has stockpiled reserves to meet its gas needs for 2025, Estok noted that the country’s energy security beyond that year is uncertain and stressed the need for renewed dialogue to secure stable energy supplies. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico also suggested that Slovakia could cut electricity supplies to Ukraine and limit refugee support in response to the decision.



Ukrainian President Zelensky praised the move as a “historic event” that would damage Russia financially, although Ukraine stands to lose up to $1 billion annually in transit fees. Meanwhile, Russia expressed willingness to continue the transit deal with Ukraine, while President Putin criticized the decision, claiming it would harm the EU more than Russia.

