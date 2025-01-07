Medi-Weightloss® Of Canton MI Proudly Celebrates 1 Year Of Helping Patients Achieve Their Goals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medi-Weightloss® of Canton, Michigan celebrates 1st anniversary, reflecting on a year of helping patients achieve goals.

- Dr. Walid YassirCANTON, MI, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Medically-supervised, evidence-based weight loss Medi-Weightloss® of Canton is proud to announce its 1st Anniversary of opening at 5816 North Sheldon Road Canton, MI 48187. In celebration of this milestone, the clinic is excited to announce that it is now offering the latest GLP-1 weight loss medications in its clinic, and is now accepting most major health insurance plans.Since its opening, Medi-Weightloss® of Canton has helped numerous individuals in the community achieve their weight loss goals through personalized plans and support from a team of medical professionals. The clinic's success is attributed to its evidence-based approach, which combines nutrition, fitness, and medical supervision to help patients lose weight and maintain a healthy lifestyle.With the addition of GLP-1 weight loss medications, Medi-Weightloss® of Canton is now able to offer even more effective and personalized weight loss solutions to its patients. These medications work by suppressing appetite and increasing feelings of fullness, making it easier for individuals to stick to their weight loss plan and see results."We are thrilled to celebrate our 1st Anniversary and to announce the addition of GLP-1 weight loss medications to our clinic. Our team is dedicated to helping our patients achieve their weight loss goals and improve their overall health and well-being. We are excited to continue serving the Canton community and helping more individuals on their weight loss journey," said Dr. Walid Yassir, Medical Director of Medi-Weightloss® of Canton.For more information about Medi-Weightloss® of Canton or to schedule a free consultation, visit their website or call (734) 307-0037.About Us: Established in 2005 and with over 100 locations, offers a medically supervised, evidence-based weight loss program. Physicians and medical professionals provide individualized care based on each patient's goals, health status, and medical history. The program uses real-world and real-food approaches to weight loss without the need for prepackaged meals. Patients learn how to keep weight off through a specialized Wellness Phase. Medi- Weightloss® of Canton is located at 5816 North Sheldon Road, Canton, MI 48187

