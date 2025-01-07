(MENAFN- APO Group)

On January 6, 2025, President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with Botswanan President Duma Boko to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of relations between the two countries.

Xi Jinping pointed out that over the past 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, no matter how the international situation changes, China-Botswana relations have always maintained a sound momentum of development, and the two countries have become good friends who treat each other as equals and good partners who develop together. Xi Jinping expressed his firm belief that as long as the two countries adhere to sincere friendship, solidarity and cooperation, the path of development for China-Botswana relations will surely become wider, and the prospects for bilateral cooperation will surely be brighter. This year marks the beginning of the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Xi Jinping said that standing at a new starting point, he is ready to work with President Duma Boko to further strengthen bilateral political mutual trust, firmly support each other's major concerns, jointly advance each other's modernization drive, and open a new chapter in the China-Botswana strategic partnership.

Duma Boko said, the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations is an important milestone in Botswana-China relations. He expressed his most sincere thanks to China for its profound friendship, solidarity and cooperation with Botswana over the past 50 years. Botswana has been greatly encouraged by China's remarkable development achievements and believes that the strategic partnership between the two countries will bring opportunities for Botswana's inclusive development. Botswana firmly supports the one-China policy, and looks forward to further strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual trust and respect and working together to implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit to achieve common development and prosperity.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.