Most Popular Financial Software For Trading The Currency Market

Modern currency trading is impossible without modern platforms that are advanced software allowing traders to access markets and conduct complicated operations with ease. Many modern trading platforms are also available for mobile devices and web browsers. Using the right tools is critical in trading especially when we are dealing with currency pairs that are known for random price swings. Let's list and review the best software for trading.

Why financial software matters in currency trading

To profitably trade currencies, traders need to analyze markets using fundamental and technical indicators, then open trading positions and set stop-loss and take-profit orders. To complete these, traders need advanced software that is responsive and offers all needed tools and features. If your platform does not offer advanced capabilities, it will be impossible to trade efficiently. If it does not offer fast trade execution traders might miss trades or enter at incorrect prices and lose money. Traders should always select reliable and regulated brokers that offer several advanced platforms for free and provide traders with demo accounts just like: .

MT4 is so popular that it is almost synonymous with FX trading. There are many reasons why the platform is so beloved by millions of traders worldwide.

Key features:



User-friendly interface

Backtesting features

Custom indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs)

Supported by the majority of F brokers

Built-in IDE for indicator and EA development (MetaEditor)

Large trader community and learning resources Mobile trading and web trading versions (MT4 mobile app, WebTrader)

MetaTrader 5

MT5 was developed to succeed MT4 and offers even more features. However, the platform is still not as popular as MT4, despite being even more advanced.

Key features:



All features offered by MT4

Depth of market tools (DOM)

Expanded asset class support beyond FX

Integrated economic calendar

Integrated social features Even more timeframes and order types than MT4

If you already have MT4 experience it might be difficult to switch to MT5, but if you are a beginner starting with MT5 might be more suitable.

cTrader

cTrader is a modern trading platform with advanced features and tools. It also supports automated trading and has a built-in indicators library which is diverse and rich. However, it has a more complex interface than MT4 and MT5, but with a modern design.

Key features:



Advanced order types

Superior charting tools

Transparent pricing with ECN access

Market depth tools (DOM) cBots and cAlgo for custom indicators and EAs

cTrader is not supported by as many brokers as MT4 and MT5, but recently many brokers started to introduce it to their traders.

TradingView

TradingView does not need an introduction as it is one of the most popular web-based platforms which is also available for all other devices including mobile, tablet, and desktop.

Key features:



Cloud-based access from anywhere in the world

Wide range of indicators and drawing tools

Largest base of indicators that can be used on any device

Community features allow traders to share trading ideas and analysis Supports automated trading systems (strategies) and large base of custom indicators

NinjaTrader

NinjaTrader is not exactly a currency trading platform as it mainly supports futures trading. However, futures on currencies can also be traded on NinjaTrader.

Key features:



Large base of backtesting and simulation tools

Extensive customization options Integration with 3rd party apps

Technical futures traders especially love NinjaTrader for its advanced and flexible features. However, the platform requires a monthly subscription fee for the license.

Proprietary Broker Platforms

Some brokers might offer trading platforms developed in-house. These platforms typically are inferior to popular platforms that we reviewed above. Many brokers also provide access to web trading platforms and these platforms are also inferior to advanced trading apps.

Prop trading firm trading platforms

Apart from popular advanced platforms, there are also prop trading platforms. These apps were developed specifically for prop traders and offer many built-in features such as trader dashboard and account management tools.

DXTrade

DXTrade is a popular prop trading platform that offers many features including built-in indicators. However the platform does not support custom indicators and automated trading systems.

Key features:



Built-in indicators

Responsive performance

Risk management tools Nu support for custom indicators and EAs

TradeLocker

TradeLocker is also a prop trading platform that also offers advanced charting tools and multiple built-in indicators.

Key features:



Advanced charting tools

Multiple built-in indicators

cross platform compatibility

Modern interface

High security Risk management features

Overall, these are the most popular advanced platforms that offer flexible features and are widely used by Forex traders on both proprietary and traditional broker accounts.