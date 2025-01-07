Azerbaijan Imposes Temporary Restrictions To Prevent Spread Of Infectious Animal Diseases
The Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan (AQTA) has implemented
measures to protect the country from infectious animal diseases,
based on reports from the World Organization for Animal Health
(WOAH), Azernews reports.
According to WOAH, outbreaks of small ruminant plague and
contagious pleuropneumonia in goats have been detected in
Mongolia's Khovd region, while bluetongue cases were reported in
Austria. Newcastle disease has surfaced in Poland, and highly
pathogenic avian influenza has been recorded in France's Normandy
region and Israel's Central District.
To prevent the spread of these diseases, AQTA has introduced
temporary restrictions on the import and transit of susceptible
live animals, genetic materials, and animal products from affected
areas, particularly those within specified distances from outbreak
sites. These restrictions include:
A ban on importing or transiting live small and large
ruminants, camels, and related genetic materials from a radius of
150 km around infected farms in Austria.
A prohibition on importing live poultry, hatching eggs, and
related products from infected areas in France and Israel unless
subjected to heat treatment that destroys disease-causing
viruses.
Additionally, AQTA has urged the State Customs Committee to
enhance control measures for vehicles entering or transiting
Azerbaijan from these territories.
These steps align with WOAH's "Land Animal Health Code" and aim
to protect Azerbaijan's territory from potential outbreaks.
