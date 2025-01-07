Kubrakov Appointed Defense Minister's Advisor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of Defense Rustem Umerov appointed former Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov as a pro bono advisor.

The head of the of Defense announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"I have appointed Oleksandr Kubrakov as my advisor on a voluntary basis. His experience as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure, and Head of Ukravtodor is invaluable and will contribute to improving the and logistics system of the of Ukraine," Umerov noted.

announces inspection of Ukrainian Land Force

According to the minister, Kubrakov's“expertise in public administration and practical experience will enhance the efficiency of defense processes and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities”.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on May 9, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution to dismiss Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction, Minister of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development.