Enemy UAV Attack On Kherson Leaves Man Injured
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday morning, Russian forces attacked Kherson with UAVs, injuring a 59-year-old man.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
“Since the morning, the Russians have been attacking Kherson with UAVs. One of these attacks resulted in a 59-year-old man sustaining injuries while he was in the vicinity,” the post reads.
The victim was subsequently transported to a medical facility by ambulance, reportedly suffering from an explosive injury, concussion, and a shrapnel wound to his leg.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson city ministry administration, stated that after 8:00 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked the Tsentralnyi district of the city with a drone.
As reported, Russians shelled a minibus in Kherson, killing one person and injuring seven more.
