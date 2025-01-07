Pope Francis appoints Cardinal Robert McIlroy as new leader of Catholic Church in Washington D.C

(MENAFN) On Monday, Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Robert McIlroy, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump's policies, as the new leader of the Catholic Church in Washington, D.C., just days before Trump's inauguration. McIlroy, who has served as the Bishop of San Diego since 2015, will succeed Cardinal Wilton Gregory, who is retiring after leading the Archdiocese of Washington since 2019. McIlroy has been an outspoken opponent of Trump's immigration policies, particularly his plan to deport millions of immigrants, and called on Americans to oppose such measures. He expressed that Catholics cannot passively watch as immigrants are targeted.



Massimo Fagioli, an Italian academic and Pope Francis' observer, described McIlroy's appointment as "bold" and noted that it coincided with the fourth anniversary of the January 6 Capitol attack. Fagioli also viewed the appointment as a statement to U.S. power structures. McIlroy, known for his progressive views, supports the ordination of women as deacons and has been a strong ally of Pope Francis, especially amid divisions among U.S. bishops over the Pope’s agenda. McIlroy, who was promoted to cardinal in 2022, holds both a doctorate in theology from the Pontifical Gregorian University and a doctorate in politics from Stanford University, where he focused on American foreign policy.



Cardinal Gregory, the first African-American Catholic leader in Washington and the U.S., was known for his humility and refusal to support conservative demands, such as denying Communion to pro-choice politicians. McIlroy shares similar views, rejecting such demands as well.

