3 Easy Ways To Save On Payroll Software In 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Business experts at Halfpricesoft have spent thousands of hours talking with small businesses from Iowa to Idaho to learn how they are surviving these unprecedented times. From cutting overhead costs to running more effective campaigns, they found that one of the biggest unnecessary expenses is overpaying for tech products-particularly payroll software. Business owners and accountants shared stories of per-employee fees exceeding $10 and steep charges for adding new companies.

Fixed Price for Employees

The fastest way to save money on payroll is to pick software with a fixed price rather than per-employee charges. Many major providers charge double digits per additional employee, which quickly drives up costs. Instead, choose solutions that offer a fixed rate, regardless of the number of employees.

ezPaycheck, an unlimited-employee payroll solution from Halfpricesoft, does exactly that. With unlimited employees and unlimited checks, bookkeepers, CPAs, and business owners have saved as much as 90% by switching from larger competitors. By focusing on fewer (but essential) features and streamlining development, ezPaycheck has been sold and supported continuously since 2005.

Accurate, Updated Tax Withholding

One of the most common (and costly) mistakes businesses make is using payroll software that overestimates withholding. When employers send excess funds to the IRS and state governments on behalf of employees, it ties up capital that could otherwise be reinvested into the business.

The key to scaling a

small business or CPA firm is efficient capital allocation, making any significant overpayment of taxes a major liability. Some payroll software, to avoid underpayment, will drastically overcalculate withholdings or fail to handle state tax rates correctly.

Halfpricesoft takes pride in ezPaycheck's accuracy and rapid updates. Whenever new tax laws or rate changes are announced, ezPaycheck and ezAccounting are updated promptly-often faster than many other solutions on the market. This commitment to accuracy and ease of use explains why ezPaycheck boasts one of the highest customer retention rates in the industry.

Quick Technical Support

Small businesses are often overlooked by larger companies, even when paying thousands of dollars in annual fees. When payroll errors or calculation issues arise, major providers tend to prioritize their biggest clients, leaving smaller businesses with delayed or inadequate support. This oversight can lead to tax penalties and costly mistakes.

ezPaycheck stands out in the payroll market for its fast, attentive support-especially when W-2 and 1099-MISC forms are due at the end of January. During these peak periods, support hours extend to over 12 hours a day, ensuring quick response times. From remote desktop troubleshooting to detailed phone consultations, Halfpricesoft focuses on customer success as one of its guiding principles. Only when small-business partners succeed can a payroll company truly grow.

Conclusion

With a 30 day free trial

and only $169 for an annual license, businesses owners and CPAs are encouraged to try ezPaycheck. With after the fact checks, 941 e-filing, check printing, and misc checks, ezPaycheck is the best payroll software for small businesses who want to scale affordably.

