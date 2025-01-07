Locus Robotics Achieves CE Certification For High-Payload Vector Robot, Enabling New Possibilities In Flexible Warehouse Automation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Currently operational at multiple sites, Locus Vector is actively deployed across leading 3PLs and a premier global apparel and footwear retailer in Europe. With this certification, Locus demonstrates its ability to manage complex multi-step processes, accommodate larger payloads, and seamlessly adapt to a wider range of order dimensions, strengthening its position as a leader in flexible and scalable warehouse automation.

Unmatched Flexibility. Unlimited Throughput.

Powered by the LocusONETM platform, Locus Vector complements existing Locus Origin fleets, allowing customers to seamlessly expand their automation capabilities for workflows requiring higher payloads or specialized handling, such as case picking, replenishment and returns. LocusONETM enables real-time fleet optimization and visibility, productivity tracking, and integration with third-party systems like WMS and ERP, allowing incremental expansion and unlimited throughput without infrastructure overhauls.

Locus Vector, combined with Locus Origin, highlights Locus's advantage in flexible automation over traditional systems like AS/RS and G2P, which struggle with heavier items and orders, complex SKUs, and brownfield applications. By picking directly from pallets, both Vector and Origin eliminate decanting and reduce labor costs, making it ideal for dynamic, high-throughput environments.

Driving Customer Success Across Industries

"This CE certification for Locus Vector allows us to bring the benefits of our flexible warehouse automation solution to more customers globally," said Denis Niezgoda, Chief Commercial Officer, International, at Locus Robotics. "Vector's exceptional payload capacity, mobility, and seamless integration into LocusONETM make it the ideal solution for robust automation in industries like 3PL, retail, and healthcare. Customers are already seeing increased flexibility and efficiency by deploying Vector alongside their Locus Origin fleets or standalone."

Expanding Applications and Value

Locus Vector enables seamless warehouse process automation across operations. For example, a UK-based 3PL uses Vector for wine distribution, automating bottle picking directly onto mobile pallet dollies. Meanwhile, a leading retailer in Czechia uses Locus Vector for large-volume replenishment while Origin robots handle picking tasks. The LocusONETM platform orchestrates these workflows in real-time, optimizing operations and improving productivity.

With Locus Vector's CE certification, Locus Robotics continues to advance flexible automation, meeting the growing demand for innovative and high-performing solutions globally.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is a global leader in warehouse automation, delivering unmatched flexibility and unlimited throughput, and actionable intelligence to optimize operations. Powered by LocusONE, an AI-driven platform, our advanced autonomous mobile robots seamlessly integrate into existing warehouse environments to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and scale operations with ease.

Trusted by over 150 industry leading retail, healthcare, 3PL, and industrial brands in over 350 sites worldwide, Locus enables warehouse operators to achieve rapid ROI, minimize labor costs, and continuously improve productivity. Our industry-first Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model ensures ongoing innovation, scalability, and cost-effectiveness without the burden of significant capital investments. With proven capabilities in diverse workflows-from picking and replenishment to sorting and pack-out-Locus Robotics empowers businesses to meet peak demands and adapt to ever-changing operational needs.

