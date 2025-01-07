Hidden Road's Netherlands Entity Secures Micar License

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Recent approvals highlight firm's commitment to transparency and compliance globally

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hidden Road , the global credit for institutions, today announced that its Netherlands entity, Hidden Road Partners CIV NL B.V., has been granted a license by the Dutch Authority for the Markets (AFM) under the new Markets in Assets Regulation (MiCAR). Currently, it is one of only four companies to secure a MiCAR license from the AFM, which allows it to offer digital assets services to counterparties based in all EEA countries.

Hidden Road Partners CIV NL B.V. (HRP CIV NL) is currently registered as a Crypto Asset Services Provider with the Dutch National Bank (DNB) under the Dutch implementation of the EU's Anti Money Laundering Directive; the firm's new MiCAR license stands in addition to its DNB Crypto Services Provider registration. HRP CIV NL is also licensed as an investment firm by the AFM under the EU's MiFID legislation and is currently the only company to hold both MiFID and MiCAR licenses under the AFM's supervision.

These authorizations build upon Hidden Road's growing network of regulatory approvals, licenses, and certifications. These include the firm's registration as a futures commission merchant (FCM)/swap firm subject to CFTC regulation in the US, its authorization as an investment firm by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, as well as its AMLD5 registration as a crypto asset firm in the UK. Hidden Road also expects to materially expand its regulatory and product footprint in the US, Middle East and Asia in the coming months.

"Our licenses and registrations around the world demonstrate our commitment to serve our counterparties across traditional and digital assets in a transparent, regulated manner," said Michael Higgins, International CEO and Global Head of Corporate Development for Hidden Road. "We welcome the new MiCAR license and embrace the clarity it provides our European clients."

