Azizi Developments Delivers 19 Projects And Sells Over 10,000 Units In 2024, With 25 Building Completions Planned For 2025

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has concluded 2024 on a high note with a record-breaking project delivery and sales performance. Azizi has completed thousands of units across 19 projects, as was planned and announced in 2023, with 6,979 units to now be completed across 25 projects in 2025.

Moreover, the developer has recorded the sale of 10,229 units, representing a 15.8% increase compared to 2023, with a total sales value exceeding AED 10bn. This remarkable achievement underscores Azizi's commitment to delivering exceptional, high-quality homes and contributing to the satiation of the rising demand for upscale properties in the emirate.

In the past 12 months, across all of its Dubai projects, Azizi has developed a total of over 8.4 million square feet of built-up area across more than 316 floors, with over 387,329 cubic meters of concrete having been poured and more than 43.6 million manhours having been put in.

Azizi has celebrated major construction milestones and new launches across its diverse portfolio in 2024, including the launch and groundbreaking of the iconic Burj Azizi, set to become the world's second-tallest tower, and the swift progress at Azizi Venice, its Venetian-inspired waterfront community in Dubai South. The year also saw substantial advancements in the fourth phase of Riviera, its highly sought-after and nearly sold out French Mediterranean-inspired water lagoon community in MBR City, Creek Views III in Dubai Healthcare City, Vista in Dubai Studio City, and Amber in Al Furjan, among many others.

Commenting on the year's accomplishments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said:“2024 has been an extraordinary year for Azizi Developments. Surpassing 10,000 units in sales and achieving 19 project completions is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and the trust our investors and end-users continue to place in us. We remain steadfast in our mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of those who invest and reside in our properties, with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of Dubai, our home. I extend my deepest gratitude to each and every single one of our stakeholders, whose trust and support have been instrumental to our success. As we gear up for 2025, we are determined to further shape the emirate's awe-inspiring skyline.”

The developer has also strengthened its market leadership this year by forging a wide array of key strategic partnerships and receiving prestigious industry accolades, such as the renowned 'Best Community Developer' award. Azizi has also built on its philanthropic efforts, having donated AED 600m to the Mother's Endowment Campaign, having sponsored the Rashid Center for the Determined Ones for the sixth consecutive year, and having announced its Cultural District in Azizi Venice, reviewed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, next to once again having served as a pillar partner of the Dubai World Cup for the 7th year in a row, among several other impactful CSR activities.

The company continues to expand its portfolio with thoughtfully designed communities and premium developments that cater to the evolving needs of local and international investors, enriching lives for generations to come.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi's residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai's key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.