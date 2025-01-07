Jemima Goldsmith Injured In Hiking Accident In South Africa
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, sustained injuries after falling from a hill during a hiking trip in South Africa.
According to media reports, the incident occurred near Cape Town, where Jemima was hiking. She was immediately rushed to a hospital in Cape Town, where her condition was declared stable. Following the incident, Jemima was seen using a wheelchair and crutches.
Jemima, who resides in London with her two sons, Sulaiman and Qasim, was reportedly in South Africa for New Year celebrations when the unfortunate accident took place.
