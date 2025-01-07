Gurmeet Takes A Step Toward A Healthier Lifestyle With Steel Tiffin Boxes

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Gurmeet Choudhary has taken a step towards a healthier lifestyle and a more sustainable future by ditching plastic lunch boxes and opting for steel ones instead.

Gurmeet took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures and clips posing with his steel tiffin box. The is seen sitting in his car and holding on to the eco-friendly lunch box and a fork.

For the caption, he wrote:“Plastic tiffin boxes? Not anymore! I've made the switch to steel tiffin boxes, and here's why you should too...”

“Healthier Choice – No harmful chemicals leaching into your food. Keeps Food Fresh – Steel maintains the taste and quality better than plastic. Eco-Friendly – 100% recyclable and better for the planet!”

He added:“Switching to steel is a small step toward a healthier lifestyle and a more sustainable future. Let's make this change together-your health and the environment will thank you! Comment below if you've already made the switch or are planning to. Let's inspire each other to do better!”

Gurmeet is a fitness enthusiast and has often given a glimpse into what his workout and meals looks like. Earlier in 2024, he had revealed that he has not consumed a samosa for 14 long years.

The actor also lost 10 kilos for his look for the second season of the series 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' To embody the intense and complex character, Gurmeet underwent rigorous preparation, shedding 10kg through a combination of a strict diet and daily sprints.

Speaking about the experience, Gurmeet shared,“I attended multiple acting workshops, cut my long hair short, and followed a strict diet to get lean. To achieve the desired look, I went to Bandra daily for sprinting, eventually losing 10kg.”

“Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” is a romantic crime thriller television series on Netflix created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The series also stars Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh in the lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Arunoday Singh and Brijendra Kala playing supporting roles

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' season 2, dropped on November 22, 2024 on Netflix.

Gurmeet rose to fame by playing Rama in the 2009 television series Ramayan, opposite Debina Bonnerjee who played the role of Sita. He then participated in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh with his then fiancee, Debina.

The actor then worked in shows such as“Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi,” 'Punar Vivah”,“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”,“Nach Baliye 6,”“Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5)”.

Gurmeet's first film in Bollywood f was in 2015 when he was cast as the character of Jaidev in the psychological thriller“Khamoshiyan”.