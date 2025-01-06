Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met With Liberian Foreign Minister Nyanti

(MENAFN- APO Group)

On January 5th, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on China-Liberia relations.

Ambassador Yin positively commented on the development of China-Liberia relations and the results of practical cooperation in 2024, appreciated Liberia's contribution to the success of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and expressed China's willingness to work with Liberia to steadily and solidly push forward the implementation of the outcomes of the meeting between the two heads of state and the FOCAC Summit, so as to push the China-Liberia strategic partnership to a new level in the new year.

Foreign Minister Nyanti highly appreciated the development of China-Liberia relations, stressing that the Liberian government will firmly uphold the one-China principle and is willing to work with China to deepen practical cooperation between the two countries in various fields, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international affairs, and join hands to promote the China-Liberia strategic partnership.

