(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Asian stock markets displayed a mixed performance on Monday, January 6, 2025, as reported by various news outlets. Investors carefully weighed potential changes under Donald Trump's new administration in the United States. The focus remained on US-China relations and the state of the Chinese economy.



Japan's 225 fell 1.5% to close at 39,307.05 points. Concerns over high borrowing costs and uncertainty surrounding Trump's economic policies drove this decline. Japan's Finance Minister, Katsunobu Kato, emphasized the government's commitment to economic growth led by wage increases and investment.



Chinese markets faced downward pressure as well. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.14% lower to 3,206.92 points. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index declined 0.4% to 19,688.29 points. These drops occurred despite a report indicating China's services economy grew at its fastest pace in seven months in December.







South Korea's Kospi index bucked the trend, surging 1.9% to close at 2,488.64 points. Strong gains in the technology sector drove this exceptional performance. SK Hynix Inc., a computer chip maker, saw a remarkable 7.1% increase. Samsung Electronics, the country's largest company, jumped 2.6%.



Investors remain cautious about Trump's vow to sharply raise tariffs on imports from China and other countries. This move could potentially dent growth in the trade-reliant Asian region. Goldman Sachs predicts China's real GDP growth will slow down to 4.5% in 2025 from 4.9% in 2024.

Asian Markets Mixed as Trump's Policies Loom Large

The rejection of Nippon Steel's bid to acquire U.S. Steel Corp. by President Biden has raised concerns about increased trade tensions. This development adds another layer of complexity to the already delicate US-China relations.



Global economic uncertainty continues to influence market sentiment. The ongoing soft landing in the US economy and prospects of deregulation buoy US risk assets. However, the outlook for international markets, particularly in Asia, remains uncertain.



As 2025 progresses, Asian markets will likely remain sensitive to developments in US trade policy and global economic conditions. The region faces both challenges and potential opportunities as global trade dynamics evolve under the new US administration.







