Sarcomatrix To Present At Three Major Events During JPM Week 2025 In San Francisco

Saving Lives by Restoring Muscles
RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Reno, NV – January 6, 2025 – Sarcomatrix Therapeutics, a pioneering biotech company advancing innovative therapies for muscle diseases , is proud to announce its participation in three high-profile events during the upcoming jpm
Week 2025 in San Francisco. These presentations highlight Sarcomatrix's continued commitment to scientific excellence and strategic growth in the life sciences industry.
Event Details:
1.BIOTECH SHOWCASETM
Date: Monday, January 13, 2025
Time: 10:15 AM
Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Franciscan-D
Address: 333 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Sarcomatrix will deliver an engaging presentation showcasing its lead drug candidate, S-969, a small molecule therapy targeting muscle degeneration.
The session will emphasize the company's innovative approach to treating Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Sarcopenia , underscoring its robust
preclinical and clinical development pipeline.
2.Bullpen Pitch Fest San Francisco
Date: Monday, January 13, 2025
Time: 2:10 PM
Location: Golden Gate Yacht Club
Address: 1 Yacht Rd, San Francisco, CA 94123
Sarcomatrix will join other leading biotech startups to compete in this prestigious pitch competition. The presentation will highlight the company's
investment strategy and the groundbreaking potential of its proprietary therapeutic platforms.
3.CSSi LifeSciences 2025 Annual Partnering Forum
Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Time: 2:20 PM
Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, Room TBD
Address: 333 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Sarcomatrix will present its latest advancements and opportunities for partnership, focusing on its comprehensive development programs designed to
address unmet needs in muscle disease therapies.
“Our participation in these events underscores Sarcomatrix's dedication to advancing groundbreaking treatments for muscle diseases while fostering strategic collaborations,” said David R. Craig, CEO of Sarcomatrix Therapeutics.“We look forward to engaging with investors, partners, and the broader biotech community to accelerate the development of our transformative therapies.”
JPM Week is one of the most significant gatherings for the global healthcare industry, providing unparalleled opportunities for networking and collaboration. Sarcomatrix's presence at these premier events reflects its growing recognition as a leader in innovative drug development.
For more information or to schedule a meeting with the Sarcomatrix team during JPM Week, please contact:
