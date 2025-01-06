SPECIAL“INAUGURATION EDITION” OF THE“GOD BLESS THE USA” BIBLE LAUNCHES TODAY, JAN 6TH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Inauguration edition of The God Bless The USA Bible

SPECIAL“INAUGURATION EDITION” OF THE“GOD BLESS THE USA” BIBLE LAUNCHES TODAY, JANUARY 6TH. AS OFFICIALLY CERTIFIES ELECTORAL COLLEGE VICTORY

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As the highly publicized,“God Bless the USA” Bible, continues to gain attention as the only Bible officially endorsed by President Donald J. Trump, a new“Inauguration Edition” has become available to commemorate 'the swearing in' of the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, on the West of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.A target for controversy since its original release, the God Bless The USA Bible has found a place in the hearts of homes of thousands of patriots and political supporters alike since the endorsement by President Trump.This“Inauguration Edition” showcases a special embossing on the top of the cover of the God Bless The USA Bible. The wording highlights January 20, 2025 along with Donald J. Trump's recognition as the 47th President of the United States.While the actual Bible on which he will place his hand for the swearing in ceremony on January 20 has yet to be revealed by the incoming White House tenant, recent history tells us that President Trump's 45th inauguration in 2017 held a lot of personal and historical significance.Along with his being sworn in as President of the United States at his first Inauguration in 2017 using the personal Bible that was given to him by his mother Mary Anne in 1955, two days before his ninth birth day, President Trump also included in that ceremony the Bible used by President Abraham Lincoln in his sweating in as America's 16th President in 1861. Noted the White House press spokesman at the time.,“As he takes the oath of office 156 years later, President elect Trump is humbled to place his hand on Bibles that hold special meaning both to his family and to our country.”The“Inauguration Edition” of the God Bless the USA Bible will be available now through January 19th at

