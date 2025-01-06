DC Blocks Mahlala

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

PROMINENT businessman Bothata Mahlala could be set to challenge a decision by the (DC) to block him from contesting for the party's top leadership position, thepost heard this week.

The move comes after the DC national executive committee announced in a circular this week that the position of party leader, currently held by Mathibeli Mokhothu, will not be contested at the elective set for January 25 to 27.

Instead, the circular shows that Mahlala will contest for the deputy leader's position against the incumbent, Motlalentoa Letsosa

That decision has triggered a fierce response from Mahlala who told thepost yesterday that he was not happy with the party's decision.

“I am dissatisfied with the decision,” Mahlala said.

“I will announce my next move to the media next week.”

thepost however understands that Mahlala, who has been a prominent funder of the DC over the years, could be seeking legal advice to challenge the national executive committee's decision which he says is undemocratic and unconstitutional.

That could set the stage for a bruising legal battle within the DC that could leave the party seriously weakened

Mahlala said the party's decision to ring-fence Mokhothu's position smacked of selfishness on the part of the leadership.

Mokhothu's six-year term as party leader ends this month. He is seeking a new term as party leader.

“Instead of understanding and abiding by the rule of law, he (Mokhothu) claims he is under attack,” Mahlala said.

“I am not against anyone but only want to change Basotho's lives. No one is fighting him. He is unhappy that some members want changes in the party.”

Mahlala said the party's grassroots supporters were not happy with Mokhothu's performance when the DC was in government between 2020 and 2022

“I am not (interested) in party politics but politics that take the entire nation forward,” he said.

Mahlala said he is being accused of supporting Prime Minister Sam Matekane instead of wholly opposing him as a member of an opposition party.

“I do not support him as a party leader, but as a prime minister for all Basotho,” he said.

The DC's spokesman, Serialong Qoo, said the circular is“the final decision by party members”.

Qoo took a swipe at Mahlala who he said had gone against the“culture” of the congress parties' which does not allow members to openly tout for leadership positions without first being recommended from their villages, branches and constituencies

“The recommendations as they appear in the circular are from the villages, branches and constituencies and were sent to the party head office,” Qoo said.

Qoo said it was wrong for Mahlala to announce to the media that he was going to contest for the leadership of the party even before the party structures had made such a declaration.

“It was also wrong (for him) to badmouth the leader of the party,” he said.

“In the congress movement we wait for the structures to recommend us.”

He said the circular clarifies that"Mahlala and other candidates have accepted the recommendations by the party structures".

“Our office also has to verify the membership first, before publishing the entire list of contestants,” he said.