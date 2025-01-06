Xtool Debuts New AI Platform At CES 2025, Showcases Tools To Simplify Creative Process

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI Make is the world's first AI-powered for generating custom designs across a wide range of DIY projects for all crafters. It empowers users by simplifying design processes, offering inspiration, and lowering the skill threshold for creative projects. AI Make seamlessly integrates with xTool's range of laser machines, enhancing their capabilities and making laser cutting and crafting techniques more accessible to all laser machine owners and DIY enthusiasts. For example, the M1 Ultra, with its color rendering feature, pairs exceptionally well with AI Make, allowing users to recreate vibrant designs effortlessly. This universal compatibility ensures that AI Make can be effectively used with any laser machines, broadening its appeal to hobbyists and small-scale manufacturers alike.

The platform embodies xTool's commitment to enhancing human creativity through new technologies, all while respecting individual experiences and perspectives. It ensures that technology serves as a supportive partner in the creative process.

Since its inception, xTool has focused on addressing the challenges of creativity. Its core mission lies in developing tools that facilitate human ingenuity while preserving the essence of manual labor as a source of value and fulfillment. This ethos extends beyond laser tools to encompass consumables, accessories, and artificial intelligence solutions, all designed to solve creative challenges. This commitment also outlines xTool's broader vision for the future-expanding its product lineup beyond laser technology to encompass other tools that address diverse creative needs. The

CES 2025 will also see several xTool products building on this vision.

The CES Picks Award-nominated 4-in-1 M1 Ultra integrates blade cutting, laser engraving, pen drawing, and inkjet printing into one powerful device. It supports over 1,000 materials, including cylindrical objects, and offers a maximum work height of 125mm. With modular upgrades, a precision positioning system, and access to thousands of ready-to-use designs via the DesignFind community , the M1 Ultra is a versatile and secure choice for creators of all levels.

Another highlight is the xTool F1 Ultra, which sets new industry standards as the first 20W fiber and diode dual laser engraver. Its unprecedented speed of 10,000 mm/s and dual-laser functionality provide unmatched versatility for engraving and cutting across various materials. From metals and plastics to wood and leather, the F1 Ultra's expanded workspace, automated batch production, and safety-focused design make it ideal for professional creators and small businesses with exceptional productivity akin to factory-grade standards.

Also on display is the xTool P2S, which builds on user feedback to enhance exhaust efficiency by 200% with a new vacuum motor and dual-cylinder air pumps. An optimized optical alignment simplifies setup, and its performance solidifies its standing as a top-tier CO2 laser cutter, embodying xTool's dedication to innovation.

xTool's debut at CES 2025 marks a significant milestone in its mission to revolutionize creativity. By focusing on the idea of creating to simply creation, xTool aims to inspire a broader audience to embrace technology as a catalyst for innovation and self-expression. With its advanced products and visionary approach, the brand is set to transform how people engage with creative processes. While CES 2025 provides a platform for xTool to connect with more DIY enthusiasts, small business owners, and people who love to make their imagination a reality. Visitors are encouraged to stop by booth 56543 at Venetian Convention & Expo Center - Lifestyle Area to discover how xTool is transforming the act of creation into a more intuitive and inclusive experience.

SOURCE XTL US INC.