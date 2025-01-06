Local Live Skilled Trades Competition Showcases Future Workforce

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Associated Builders and Contractors Southern California Chapter (ABC SoCal) announced it will host their 31st Annual Craft Championships Competition on Saturday, January 11. Apprentices and trainees compete live demonstrating their skills, training, and safe work practices in their trade. Trades include electrical, plumbing, and low voltage. Winners will go on to compete nationally at Associated Builders and Contractors 2025 National Craft Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada in February 2025.



WHAT: 31st Annual Craft Championships Competition

WHO: Apprentices, trainees, contractors, industry vendors, local dignitaries

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, 7 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: 1400 N. Kellogg Drive, Anaheim, CA, 92807



WHY: Established locally in 1994, the ABC SoCal Craft Championships celebrates and recognizes upskilling in construction, draws some of Southern California's most talented craft professionals, and highlights the important role that craft skills training plays in the construction industry. These apprentices and trainees will help fill our industry's skilled workforce shortage while also saving thousands of dollars in student loan debt by going straight into a skilled trade without attending college. ABC SoCal has 1,040 craft professionals currently enrolled in their training programs and has graduated over 3,300 craft professionals.



REGISTRATION: Members of the press must register



Serving Southern California for 50 years, Associated Builders and Contractors of Southern California (ABC SoCal) is a chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), a national construction industry trade association representing nearly 23,000 chapter members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC and its 68 chapters help members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abcsocal .

