DR. KINKINI ROY SELECTED AS TOP ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR IN FORMULATION DEVELOPMENT BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Kinkini Roy was recently selected as Top Associate Director of the Year in Formulation Development 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With more than a decade of experience in the industry, Dr. Kinkini Roy has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, she is the associate director of formulation development for New formulation Development, RNA therapeutics at Aviceda Therapeutics. Aviceda Therapeutics is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing therapies that target immune cells' natural checkpoints to regulate innate and adaptive immune activity, addressing diseases driven by chronic, non-resolving inflammation. With deep technical expertise in material science, drug formulation and delivery systems, and polymer chemistry/engineering, Dr. Roy has played a key role in driving breakthrough innovations and developing patented technologies. By effectively bridging science, business, and strategic insights, Dr. Kinkini Roy has collaborated with senior executives to identify the most promising opportunities for ROI, revenue growth, and profitability in new product development initiatives. Her ability to align technical innovation with business strategy has enabled companies to achieve short- and long-term goals.Dr. Kinkini Roy's areas of expertise include but are not limited to team development and leadership, project and program management, material specification, development, and qualification, as well as CDMO and vendor relations. He is highly skilled in CMC development, GMP manufacturing practices, and new product development and lifecycle management. Additionally, Dr. Roy has a proven track record in strategy setting, continuous improvement, quality controls, and technology transfers, making her a versatile leader in driving innovation and operational excellence.Her impressive repertoire of roles includes Scientific Director at Phosphorex LLC, Principal Investigator, Formulation Lead, and CMC Lead at Lyndra Therapeutics, and Innovation and New Product Development Group Leader at The Lubrizol Corporation, where she also served as Brecksville site Vice Chair for Sustainability.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Kinkini Roy earned a Master of Science in Biotechnology from the University of Calcutta and served as a Graduate Research Assistant in Biochemistry at the University of Southern Mississippi. She completed her Ph.D. in Polymer, Organic, Nanomaterial, and Supramolecular Chemistry at the University of South Carolina. Dr. Roy further enhanced her leadership skills by earning a Diploma in Leadership and Management from Harvard Business School. She also held positions as a Postdoctoral Fellow and Research Scientist in Polymer Science and Engineering at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Kinkini Roy has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December 2025 for her selection as Top Associate Director of the Year in Formulation Development. Dr. Roy has also been recognized by Marquis Who's Who of Professional Women.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Roy for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Dr. Kinkini Roy is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Kinkini Roy attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, family support and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. 