LSAC Names CUNY Law Dean Sudha Setty As Its New President And CEO

"I am honored to have been selected as LSAC's president and CEO," Setty said. "For years I have been deeply impressed with LSAC's mission and work in championing access, equity, and outcomes in education that advance law and justice."

"Law and higher education in general face enormous challenges and opportunities, from the role of the academy in society, to how to preserve the rule of law, to how to advance diversity, access, and excellence in legal education," Setty said. "These

issues require all of us to work together towards building a well-equipped, diverse, and engaged legal profession. LSAC plays a vital role in expanding outreach and access to legal education, and its work is more important than ever."



The LSAC CEO search committee was chaired by Marcilynn Burke, dean of Tulane Law School, and Rebecca Scheller, chief administrative officer and associate dean of admission at the University of Wisconsin Law School, and included leaders in a variety of legal education and professional roles . The committee conducted a comprehensive national search that was announced last May .

"Sudha's accomplishments and skill set as a dean and faculty member fit well with the aspirations of LSAC in its next chapter," Burke said. "Sudha has a compelling vision for LSAC and will inspire us all to even greater achievements," Scheller added.

In both of her deanships, Setty has focused on building structures to support social justice and public interest lawyering, and to increasing access to legal education. While at CUNY Law, she spearheaded a significant expansion of Pipeline to Justice, the law school's signature access program, and led the founding of the First Impressions Youth Legal Collaborative, a multifaceted program to engage middle school, high school, and college students in engaging with questions of civics, law, and justice.

For many years, Setty has been a leader in coalition-building to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in leadership roles, starting with pipeline and pathway efforts. "As the first South Asian-American woman to serve as dean of an ABA-accredited law school, I am particularly attuned to the fact that we must collectively do more to support those who have been historically excluded from leadership roles."

Setty is a nationally recognized scholar in national security and comparative civil rights law and is an elected member of the American Law Institute. Setty received her JD from Columbia Law School, where she was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, and began her legal career at the firm Davis Polk & Wardwell. She recently served on the Deans Steering Committee of the Association of American Law Schools, on the editorial board of the Journal of National Security Law and Policy, and on the New York State Bar Association Task Force on Artificial Intelligence.

Setty will be replacing former president and CEO Kellye Testy, who left LSAC in July to become executive director and CEO of the Association of American Law Schools. Susan Krinsky will continue to serve as LSAC's interim president and CEO until July 1, 2025.

