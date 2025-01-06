Noah Teates Joins Constellis As Chief Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are thrilled to welcome Noah as our Chief Strategy Officer," said Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis. "Noah earned a reputation in the for leading transformational strategic initiatives, securing billion-dollar programs, and helping growth teams accelerate and optimize their performance. His leadership and vision will be invaluable to the Executive Management Team and the company as we continue to grow our business."

Mr. Teates has spent nearly 30 years leading business development initiatives for and commercial clients. Before joining Constellis, he served as Chief Customer Officer at Wolf Den Associates, where he was a trusted advisor to CEOs, Chief Growth Officers, and growth teams. In this role, he delivered strategic plans, developed game-changing client account and capture strategies, and led proposal teams on programs valued up to $20 billion. Previously, he served as an operations and growth executive at both Computer Sciences Corporation and SRA International. Mr. Teates holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Maryland.

About

Constellis

Constellis provides end-to-end facilities, risk management, and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in Herndon, Virginia, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity.

Constellis' solutions include logistics and life support, technical services, contingency operations, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, K-9, emergency response, fleet maintenance, construction, background investigations, and tailored unique capabilities to support a wide variety of mission requirements. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

SOURCE Constellis