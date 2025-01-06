Rajasthan Health Dept To Set Up Separate Opds For Covid-19, Swine Flu Patients

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 6 (IANS) Amid the cold weather and rise in seasonal diseases in Rajasthan, the State Department on Monday issued directions to healthcare facilities to establish separate outpatient department (OPD) and inpatient department (IPD) arrangements for patients infected with Covid-19, swine flu, and influenza, officials said.

Additionally, it mandates genome sequencing of samples when cases are detected.

These instructions were outlined in a letter issued by Ravi Prakash Mathur, Director of the Rajasthan Health Department, to all chief medical health officers, medical college principals, hospital superintendents, and primary medical officers of district hospitals.

The letter highlighted that 921 cases of swine flu and Covid-19 were reported in the state between January and March 2024, with a surge during the winter season.

In anticipation of a similar trend this year, healthcare professionals have been advised to remain vigilant and follow treatment protocols for symptomatic patients.

The Health Department Director has instructed hospital superintendents to create separate OPD and IPD facilities for suspected swine flu and Covid-19 patients.

Dedicated isolation wards are to be set up in IPDs for severe cases to prevent the spread of infection in general wards.

Moreover, OPD areas for suspected cases must be segregated to ensure proper treatment and minimise exposure to other patients.

The directive also emphasises conducting genome sequencing for Covid-19 cases.

Hospitals are instructed to send samples to Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jodhpur Medical College, and Kota Medical College in Jaipur for this analysis.

The letter also said that special precautions should be taken for high-risk groups, including pregnant women, children and senior citizens.

Further availability of medicines and facility of sample collection should be ensured in all clinics across the state. All ICUs should be equipped with beds and ventilators for emergency circumstances, the letter said.