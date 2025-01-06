Mission Wealth Announces 2025 Partner Class, Celebrates 25 Years Of Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mission Wealth proudly enters its 25th year of service and is thrilled to announce its 2025 Partner Class.



Sara Clark , Chief Client Officer

Ethan Cooper , Senior Wealth Advisor

Davis Edwards , Director of Data and Analytics

Mitchell Grushen , Senior Wealth Advisor

Joey Khoury , Senior Wealth Advisor

Andrew Kulha , Director of Estate Strategy

Jose Monreal , Senior Wealth Advisor

Jesse Pantano , Senior Wealth Advisor

Greg Prince , Senior Wealth Advisor

Eric Smith , Senior Wealth Advisor Jared Sweeney , Senior Wealth Advisor

Each Partner exemplifies Mission Wealth's core values by being caring, growth-minded, adaptable, and committed. Their leadership will help guide the firm's ambitious plans for 2025 and beyond, including the rollout of

MissionForward, a next-generation app designed for tech-savvy investors seeking tailored financial advice in a modern, accessible format.

The Mission Wealth Partner Group now consists of 49 professionals.

Matthew Adams , CEO of Mission Wealth , expressed his excitement about the announcement: "As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, I couldn't be more proud to welcome this exceptional group of leaders to our partnership. Their commitment to our clients and innovative spirit reflects the values that have defined Mission Wealth since day one. The future is very bright at Mission Wealth, and I couldn't be happier that our firm continues to grow and thrive."

This announcement comes as Mission Wealth surpassed another milestone-over $10 billion in assets under management. The firm's continued growth underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering

award-winning financial planning, investment management, and wealth advisory services. As the firm celebrates its 25th anniversary, Mission Wealth is doubling down on its mission to provide caring advice that empowers people to realize true wealth.

"We are thrilled to announce the promotion of these 11 exceptional individuals to the partner level at Mission Wealth. These team members have been instrumental in driving our success and delivering outstanding client experiences throughout their tenure with us," said Dannell Stuart , Mission Wealth's President . "Their leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our clients have made a significant impact, and they will continue to be key players in shaping the future of our firm. We are incredibly fortunate to have them as part of our team, and both our clients and fellow team members will undoubtedly benefit from their continued contributions."



