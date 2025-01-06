DFCU Financial Celebrates 75 Years And 19Th Consecutive Year Of Member Rewards With $22.2 Million Cash Back Payout

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As DFCU celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2025, the credit union proudly announces the distribution of $22.2 million in Cash Back to its eligible members. This milestone marks the 19th consecutive year of the program, emphasizing DFCU Financial's commitment to sharing success with its members and reinforcing its strong financial performance. Since the launch of the Cash Back program in 2006, the credit union has returned a total of $492 million to its members.

“This year represents a landmark moment in DFCU Financial's history,” said Ryan Goldberg, President and CEO.“As we celebrate 75 years of service, we remain deeply committed to putting our members first. The Cash Back program is one of the many ways we show our appreciation and share our success. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue supporting the communities that have made this milestone possible.”

In this anniversary year, DFCU Financial is increasing its focus on reinvesting in its membership through enhanced community, nonprofit, and business support. These efforts are complemented by the credit union's continued expansion of its branch network into Central Florida, further strengthening its presence in the region and welcoming new communities into its membership.

The Cash Back program rewards members based on the depth of their relationship with DFCU Financial, including checking and savings accounts, IRAs, and loans. This unique approach ensures that both savers and borrowers benefit, fostering comprehensive banking relationships that prioritize member value.

While the DFCU Financial Board of Directors intends to pay Cash Back every year, and has done so since 2006, Cash Back is not guaranteed and will depend on our financial performance and other factors. Annual Cash Back payments are limited to an aggregate of $10,000 for each tax-reported owner. The IRS requires that Cash Back for an IRA be paid to the same IRA account and that it be open when Cash Back is deposited. Cash Back to Commercial/Business Banking members is subject to additional terms. Anyone who causes DFCU Financial a loss for any reason is not eligible for Cash Back.

About DFCU Financial

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, DFCU Financial is one of the top-performing credit unions in the country, with approximately $6.7 billion in assets, $890 million in net worth, and more than 240,000 members. DFCU is dedicated to its members and the communities it serves, operating 28 full-service branches across metro Detroit, Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, and Lansing, MI, as well as five in the Tampa Bay area, one in Naples, FL, and one in Ft. Myers, FL. These branches are staffed by local financial specialists uniquely qualified to help members and businesses achieve important financial milestones.

Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best-in-State Credit Unions, by Newsweek Magazine as a Top Credit Union in the Nation, and by S&P Global Intelligence as one of the best-performing credit unions, DFCU is celebrated for its member Cash Back program. Over 19 consecutive years, this program has paid out an aggregate total of more than $492 million.

