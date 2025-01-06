Residential Home Health And Hospice Named 2024 Best Place To Work In PA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Home and Hospice, a division of Graham Healthcare Group, is proud to announce that it has been named as one of the Best Places to Work in PA by the Central Penn Business Journal and

Lehigh Valley Business in partnership with Best Companies Group. This is the third year in a row that Residential Home Health and Hospice has received this honor in the Pennsylvania market.

Winners are determined based on information gathered through a third-party survey administered by Best Companies Group. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience on issues related to workplace culture. To qualify, companies must have a significant presence in the state of Pennsylvania and employ a minimum number of employees in the state.

"This year's Best Places to Work in PA have established a positive environment for innovative teams to thrive. These organizations put their employees first by innovating new benefits and programs," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/Central Penn Business Journal and Lehigh Valley Business. "We are pleased to partner with the Best Companies Group to recognize this year's winners."

"Residential Home Health and Hospice is honored to be recognized as one of this year's Best Places to Work in PA," said LeeAnn Lang, Senior Vice President of Administration and Human Resources, Graham Healthcare Group. "Receiving this award is a testament to our entire team and reflects our commitment to create an environment that emphasizes the employee experience. By earning this award, Residential Home Health and Hospice stands out as one of the top companies to work for in our industry."

About Graham Healthcare Group

Graham Healthcare Group (GHG) is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC ). GHG companies include Residential Home Health, Residential Hospice, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Healthcare@Home , and Mary Free Bed at Home. GHG and its companies employ more than 2,900 dedicated professionals serving 17,000 patients daily. For more information, visit Graham Healthcare Group .

About Residential Home Health and Hospice

Residential Home Health and Residential Hospice are leading providers of home health, palliative, and hospice services in communities across Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. For more information visit, ResidentialHealthcareGroup .

