Hartzell Extends Backcountry Propeller Discounts To RAF Supporters For 2025

- RAF Chairman John McKenna Jr, OH, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hartzell Propeller has extended its $1,000 discount on new Hartzell backcountry aircraft propellers for members of the Recreational Foundation (RAF) through the end of 2025.This offer, available for the fifth consecutive year, comes with an additional benefit: for each discounted propeller sold, Hartzell makes a $250 contribution to the RAF to support its mission of preserving backcountry aviation access.“We're excited to continue offering these discounts and supporting the RAF's work to preserve the adventure of backcountry aviation,” said Hartzell President JJ Frigge.“This $1,000 discount paired with a $250 contribution for each propeller sold demonstrates our commitment to ensuring access to remote and recreational airstrips for aviators.”RAF Chairman John McKenna Jr. added,“We're truly grateful for Hartzell's sustained partnership with the RAF. This collaboration brings real benefits to our supporters and encourages new pilots to join our mission.”Backcountry propellers eligible for the discount include:Voyager: A three-blade aluminum Scimitar propeller optimized for Cessna 180, 182, 185, and 206 aircraft, powered by certain Continental 470, 520, and 550 engines under a recent STC.Pathfinder: A three-blade Raptor carbon fiber composite propeller, available for CubCrafters XCub and Carbon Cub FX, as well as the Glasair Sportsman, American Legend, and a variety of experimental aircraft.Trailblazer: A versatile two- or three-blade carbon fiber composite propeller, compatible with various models from American Champion, American Legend, Aviat, AviPro, CubCrafters, Glasair, Maule, and numerous other experimental aircraft.These propellers are designed to improve backcountry performance, enhancing takeoff and climb capabilities to navigate remote environments.About the Recreational Aviation FoundationThe RAF, founded by Montana pilots concerned about the closure of recreational airstrips, is dedicated to preserving, improving, and creating public-use recreational airstrips across the United States. As a 501(c)(3) organization, the RAF advocates for public aviation access to places offering unique recreational opportunities. Learn more at .About Hartzell PropellerHartzell Propeller is a global leader in advanced aircraft propeller design and manufacturing. With more than a century of experience, the company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. Hartzell Propeller is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information, visit .About Hartzell AviationHartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of General Aviation companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. For more information, visit .

