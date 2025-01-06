The Most Anticipated, Unified Experience Of 2025 Is Here: Introducing Activpanel 10 And Promethean Activsuitetm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Specifically designed to support freedom of choice, simplicity, and adaptability, the next-generation solution allows education and business leaders to choose their preferred operating system, meeting users exactly where they are when they need it, with no added hassle, stress, or complicated training.

Because of the ultra-flexible design, the display can be seamlessly integrated with connected devices, creating a familiar panel feel without the extra complexity.

Educators, students, and employees adapt quickly with virtually no learning curve, and school and IT administrators ensure their investment stays secure and relevant, flexing with inevitable tech upgrades. Simply update or swap the connected device when needed, and there's no requirement to buy a whole new panel or overhaul a current setup.

Promethean ActivSuite gives users easy access to the most popular Promethean apps on their chosen compute devices or computer, increasing the freedom to use the software both at and away from the panel.

"The seamless integration between ActivPanel 10, Promethean ActivSuite, and connected devices creates a new experience," said Lance Solomon, chief product officer at Promethean. "This flexible solution is designed to help users navigate technology effortlessly, making teaching and collaborating more efficient and enjoyable."

The all-new ActivPanel 10 and Promethean ActivSuite experience is now available in two models and various sizes with premium, intelligent accessories* and software that untether the user from the panel in classrooms, teaching spaces, offices, conference spaces, and training rooms.

With more than 25 years of designing and manufacturing learning and collaboration technologies, Promethean is a proven partner for digital transformation. The new ActivPanel experience responds to the top challenges that both education and business users face and allows them to interact with their content quickly and easily.

"FETC and Bett UK attendees will get hands-on time with a display that is built to adapt and last, with a strong emphasis on the connection between the panel and your devices," said Solomon. "By allowing easy updates or swaps of connected devices without replacing the entire panel, our customers' investments remain secure and relevant, accommodating future tech upgrades with ease."

To discover how the new ActivPanel 10 and Promethean ActivSuite can help your organization boost engagement and productivity, visit prometheanworld/promethean-experience .

*Accessories vary by model and region.

