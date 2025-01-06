Emotiv Launches MW20 EEG Active Noise-Cancelling Earphones At CES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Revolutionizing Wellness with the Most Technologically Advanced Brain-Computer-Interface (BCI) Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Emotiv, a global leader in EEG technology, announces its next-generation EEG Active Noise-Cancelling Earphones. These smart earphones enhance personal wellness by integrating advanced EEG to provide insights into cognitive performance and overall well-being-alongside exceptional sound quality.

Emotiv MW20 EEG Active Noise-Cancelling Earphones and Emotiv Mobile App

Building on Emotiv's MN8 earphones launched in 2018 (the world's first EEG-enabled earphones), the MW20 marks the next evolution of wearable technology. Designed with precision, the product merges premium audio with neurotechnology to deliver actionable wellness insights and BCI capabilities in an intuitive form factor. Made of machined aluminum and sapphire glass, the earphones feature an ergonomic design engineered for optimal fit and precise acoustics.

Key Features



Dual-Channel EEG Sensors for enhanced wellness monitoring

Emotiv's EEG+AI Technology tracking 15 cognitive performance metrics for personalized activity recommendations

Brain-Computer-Interface (BCI) Capabilities enabling intuitive interaction with physical and virtual environments Qualcomm® QCC5181 Chipset with hybrid active noise-cancellation for immersive audio

Quote

"The MW20 EEG earphones represent a monumental leap in wearable technology," said Tan Le, CEO of Emotiv. "Emotiv's EEG technology and AI-driven brain insights empower users to better understand and improve their personal wellness and cognitive performance. These are the first and only earphones with BCI capabilities, revolutionizing how we interact with the world and opening up new possibilities for interactivity. This product underscores our commitment to transforming everyday devices into tools for wellness and personal growth."

A New Era of Smart Earphones

Its comfortable, non-intrusive design provides brain insights anytime-whether during moments of intense focus, stress, or relaxation. With Emotiv's extensive brain data repository and proprietary AI algorithms, the earphones deliver unprecedented accuracy and insights. The MW20 is more than a listening device-it's an advanced tool for personal optimization, offering a clear window into cognitive states and providing actionable recommendations tailored to a user's unique brain activity.

BCI capabilities provide an unparalleled level of interaction, letting users control virtual environments and engage with technology using only their minds. The MW20 is a groundbreaking step in integrating neuroscience into everyday life.

About Emotiv

Emotiv is a neuroinformatics company advancing human brain understanding through cutting-edge EEG technology. Its platform integrates wearable devices, AI, and the world's largest brain data repository to deliver actionable insights for health, wellness, and performance optimization.

Media Contact

Pauline Aran

[email protected]



SOURCE Emotiv, Inc.

