Provident Healthcare Partners Advises The Dermatology Center In Its Partnership With Epiphany Dermatology

"We were pleased with the expert guidance and strong network provided by the Provident team and their in-depth understanding of the dermatology sector that was instrumental to maximizing value," commented David Bryant of The Dermatology Center.

"We were excited to advise The Dermatology Center through this transaction. This partnership represents a significant step forward in the continued growth and success of both organizations, and we are proud to have facilitated this collaboration," commented Thompson.

"It was a privilege working with David Bryant and his team at The Dermatology Center. We're confident that Epiphany Dermatology will be good stewards of the business going forward and continue to provide patients with high-quality skin care services," stated McDermott.

About The Dermatology Center

The Dermatology Center was originally founded in 1982. The practice has a long-standing reputation for providing high-quality dermatology and cosmetic services to patients in Bethesda, MD, Germantown, MD, and surrounding communities. The center delivers personalized and professional skin care supported by its six board-certified dermatologists.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 97 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, visit .

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including dermatology services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a multitude of investors such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit and follow Provident on LinkedIn .