Roamly Expands Reinsurance Partnerships, Reinforcing Leadership In Innovative Digital Insurance Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roamly , the global leader in digital insurance and solutions

proudly announces the expansion of its reinsurance partnerships to include SiriusPoint, Spinnaker, Apollo, ICW, Vantage and Ladder Re. This robust panel of esteemed reinsurance partners underscores the strength and reliability of the Roamly Enterprise and its comprehensive in-house capabilities.

The expanded reinsurance panel enables Roamly to continue driving record growth delivering cutting-edge specialized insurance products for consumers and partners. This achievement highlights the core strengths of the company, including:



Roamly Enterprise Platform: A digital insurance platform with proprietary actuarial and underwriting modules that accelerate the development and deployment of innovative insurance products tailored to evolving market needs.

Actuarial and Underwriting Expertise: A skilled in-house team ensuring precise risk assessment and market-responsive pricing strategies. Risk, Legal and Claims Management: A dynamic organization providing effective risk oversight and a seamless claims experience for customers.

"Expanding our reinsurance partnerships with improved economics is a testament to Roamly's operational resilience and the trust our partners place in our capabilities," said Aaron Ammar, Chief Insurance Officer at Roamly. "The support of ICW, SiriusPoint, Vantage, Ladder Re, Apollo, and Spinnaker enhances our ability to innovate and scale quickly, empowering Roamly to meet the unique needs of our customers with unmatched efficiency and reliability."

The company's strengthened reinsurance panel solidifies its position as a leader in digital insurance solutions, continuing its mission to deliver highly specialized and targeted insurance products across the specialty insurance space, car-sharing, and gig economy markets.

"Roamly has been a great partner, and we are pleased to expand our support for their innovative insurance programs," said Torben Ostergaard, CEO of Spinnaker Insurance Company. "Roamly has worked diligently to deliver strong results in a challenging insurance environment, a testament to their operational excellence and strong actuarial, underwriting, and risk management expertise. We are excited to continue building on this successful partnership."

About Roamly:

Roamly is a global leader in digital insurance technology and solutions, redefining how consumers and businesses protect what matters most. Roamly Enterprise offers a technologically advanced platform that provides insurance companies with AI-enabled software modules to develop insurance products, increase speed to market, and mitigate risk. From pricing and underwriting to policy and claims management the product agnostic platform also provides consumers with a digital-first quote to bind experience. Operating in the U.S., Canada, and Europe with global insurance partners, Roamly is where the insurance industry and technology intersect to enhance the consumer experience. Learn more at

