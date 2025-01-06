Defense Forces Shoot Down 79 Shaheds, 2 Kh-59 Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down two Russian Kh-59 guided missiles and 79 drones.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the of Ukraine reported this in Telegram .

Starting at 18:00 on Sunday, January 5, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59 guided missiles from the south and 128 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitators from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, two Kh-59 missiles and 79 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions. No hits were recorded.

49 enemy imitator drones were lost in the area (without any negative consequences).

The fall of the downed drones caused damage to the buildings of enterprises, institutions and private homes in Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Poltava and Kyiv regions. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or injuries.

At the same time, the Air Force emphasized that as of 8:30 a.m., new groups of enemy UAVs were entering from the north.

As reported by Ukrinform, two private houses, a car and a power line were damaged in Kyiv region as a result of a Russian drone attack on January 6.

Photo: Getty Images , illustrative