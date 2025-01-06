US State Sec.: Russia To Share Advanced Satellite Technology With Pyongyang

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that Russia intends to share its advanced space and satellite with North Korea, in exchange for the North's provision of weapons and other equipment to Moscow in support of its war against Ukraine, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Blinken made the remark in Seoul after talks with South Korean Foreign Cho Tae-yul, calling it a concern for the US and its key allies, like South Korea and Japan.

"We have reasons to believe that Moscow intends to share advanced space and satellite to Pyongyang," Blinken said in a joint press conference.

"Putin may be close to reversing a decadeslong policy by accepting DPRK's nuclear weapons program," he said. "That concern is very much a focus, not only for the US, but also Korea and Japan," he added.

Regarding the political turmoil in South Korea in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law imposition and his subsequent impeachment, Blinken reaffirmed Washington's "full confidence" in South Korea's democratic resilience.

"We reaffirm our unwavering support for the Korean people as they work tirelessly to uphold those institutions," Washington's top diplomat said.

In his separate talks with Acting President Choi Sang-mok earlier in the day, Blinken emphasized that Washington not only has full confidence in the resilience of South Korea's democracy but also in Choi's leadership.

Blinken also commended the progress achieved through trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan, particularly following the historical Camp David summit. The summit in August 2023 brought together Yoon, US President Joe Biden and then Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Blinken expressed Washington's anticipation that such achievements will be sustained and further expanded.

In response, Choi expressed gratitude for Washington's steadfast support and trust in South Korea's democracy and alliance. Choi further noted that Blinken's visit itself is a testament to the unwavering strength of the South Korea-US alliance.

Blinken, who arrived in Seoul late Sunday, was on a three-nation tour this week, with planned stops in Japan and France. (end)

mk











MENAFN06012025000071011013ID1109058167