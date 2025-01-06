Accel's New $650 Million Fund Targets AI, Fintech, And Consumer Innovation In India

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 6 (KNN) Accel, a leading venture capital firm, has announced the launch of its USD 650 million eighth fund dedicated to India and Southeast Asia.

The new fund aims to partner with early-stage founders and help build category-defining businesses that can make a meaningful impact in sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), fintech, consumer brands, and manufacturing.

The firm, renowned for backing successful startups such as Flipkart and Swiggy, has refined its focus within these sectors. In AI, Accel will invest in sub-categories like 'Enterprise AI,' utilising agentic technologies and large language models (LLMs) for enterprise use cases.

It also targets 'Services-as-Software,' where AI can enhance India's IT services, and 'Vertical AI,' which will tap into India's growing AI talent pool for specific industry applications.

In the consumer space, Accel is focusing on India's Tier-2+ regions with startups targeting the top 30 per cent of households in these areas, as well as companies catering to Gen Z's rising spending power.

Additionally, Accel aims to support 'India Native' firms meeting the demand for higher service levels among Indian consumers.

Barath Shankar Subramanian, Partner at Accel, highlighted the firm's“prepared mind” approach to identifying thematic areas with significant potential over the next decade.

“Around 80 per cent of our investments have been as the first cheque into companies,” Subramanian said, emphasizing Accel's commitment to supporting founders from the very beginning.

In the fintech sector, Accel will invest in wealth management companies, fintech infrastructure, and digital distribution platforms, all aligned with India's growing digital public infrastructure.

In manufacturing, the firm will focus on businesses that can meet the global demand for diversified supply chains, including startups using next-gen digital technologies to revolutionize factory floors.

With this fund, Accel's total investment in India will approach USD 3 billion. The firm also projects India to become an USD 8 trillion economy by the end of the decade, fuelled by the robust consumption story and technology-led growth.

Accel's portfolio, which includes IPO-bound companies like Swiggy and BlackBuck, is poised to benefit from India's thriving startup ecosystem.

As the country's GDP continues to grow, Accel remains confident in the future success of disruptive businesses in the region.

(KNN Bureau)