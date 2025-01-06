Turkish Airlines Launches UNESCO Amenity Kits

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Ankara :

Turkish has unveiled its new UNESCO Türkiye Series amenity kit collection, inspired by six UNESCO World Heritage sites in Türkiye.



The sites featured include Nemrut, Göbeklitepe, Cappadocia, Ephesus, Ani, and Troy, along with four traditional Turkish marbling designs and three iconic carpet-rug motifs.

The kits are currently available in Business Class on flights lasting five to eight hours, with versions for Class set to debut in mid-January on flights longer than eight hours.

Developed in collaboration with the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO, this special collection reflects Turkish Airlines' commitment to providing comfort and luxury while promoting Türkiye's rich cultural and historical heritage on a global stage.

Each amenity kit is designed as a unique keepsake, blending thousands of years of Anatolian history and artistic traditions with modern design. The kits include hand and body lotion, as well as lip balm created by the luxury fragrance brand Ex Nihilo.

Approximately 80pc of the materials used in items like socks, eye masks, and toothbrushes are eco-friendly, featuring recycled components and sustainable materials such as biodegradable cornstarch.

Akif Konar, Turkish Airlines Chief Operations Officer, commented:

“With the UNESCO Türkiye Series, we are not only enhancing our guests' travel experience but also showcasing Türkiye's rich cultural heritage to the world.



As Turkish Airlines, we continue to lead the global aviation sector with our sustainability-focused approach and our dedication to preserving cultural values.



This collection embodies our vision of presenting Anatolia's millennia-old history and artistry in a modern format. We hope these kits will create a meaningful connection for our guests with Türkiye's deep-rooted heritage.”

