Iran condemns recent US-UK airstrikes on Yemen

(MENAFN) The Iranian of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the recent air raids carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom on Yemen's northern Saada province.



In a statement issued on Sunday, Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei criticized the as blatant breaches of Yemen's and territorial integrity, emphasizing that they violate the principles of international law.



Baqaei pointed out the frequent nature of such military infringements, involving not just the US and UK but also the Israeli regime, against Yemen.



"These acts of aggression will result in heightened insecurity and more instability in the Middle East," Baqaei cautioned.



At the start of the new year, American and British forces conducted several airstrikes on key infrastructure in Saada.



The assaults caused extensive damage to power plants, communication systems, and other essential infrastructure.



Experts suggest that these recurrent airstrikes are aimed at weakening Yemen's support for Gaza and are part of a wider effort to destabilize the region.



Baqaei also denounced the continuous backing provided by the US and UK to the Israeli regime, calling it "direct involvement in perpetrating egregious international crimes against the people of Gaza."

