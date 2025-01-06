Post-Snowfall Restoration Work Underway In Kashmir Valley: CM Omar
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said post-snowfall restoration work in the valley was underway in full swing and being closely monitored.
The Kashmir valley and some areas in the Jammu division recorded moderate to heavy snowfall on Sunday, leading to road closures and snapping of electricity supply in many areas.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Following the snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday (Sunday), particularly in the valley, restoration work is in full swing and being closely monitored,” Abdullah said in a post on X.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The current electricity load being drawn in the valley is 1,200 MW and this will rise as the day progresses. Snow clearance work is proceeding, with priority roads receiving immediate attention,” the chief minister said.
He added that ministers Sakina Itoo and Javaid Dar, and Nasir Aslam Wani - the advisor to the chief minister - would travel around the districts to review the situation on the ground.
Read Also
Snowfall Hits Flight Operations At Srinagar Airport
Fresh Snow Blankets Kashmir, Temperatures Plummet
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN06012025000215011059ID1109057575
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.