Seoul: N. Korea Fires Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile Into Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 6 (KUNA) -- North Korea fired an apparent intermediate-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea (Sea of Japan) on Monday, Seoul's military said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch of the projectile, suspected to be an intermediate-range ballistic missile, at 12 p.m. (0300 GMT) from the Pyongyang area, and the missile flew some 1,100 km before splashing into the sea.

"In preparation against additional launches, our military has strengthened our monitoring and vigilance while closely sharing information on the North Korean missile with the US and Japanese sides and maintaining a full readiness posture," the JCS said, without providing more details.

The launch took place as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Seoul for talks with his South Korean counterpart on efforts to deter North Korean threats. It also came two weeks before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office on January 20.

The North last fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on November 5, just ahead of the US presidential election.

In a year-end party meeting, North Korea declared it would carry out the "toughest" counteraction strategy toward the US, claiming military cooperation among South Korea, the US and Japan has expanded into a "military bloc for aggression." (end)

