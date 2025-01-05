Tangerine No Fee Checking

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

The that helps Canadians pay fewer chequing fees is now helping with baggage“checking” fees

TORONTO, Canada – Tangerine Bank, a champion of no monthly fee chequing, is introducing a new offer to help Canadians with the rise of new and unexpected fees.

Beginning January 3, 2025, Tangerine will help pay for baggage“checking fees” on any airline – either the cost of checking a bag or the cost of a carry-on bag-by providing a $40 rebate.*

There's no need for Tangerine clients to keep track of their receipts, as Tangerine will simply reimburse clients $40 right to the Tangerine payment card originally used, provided a baggage purchase of $39.55 or more has been made directly with an airline. The offer is available to the first 7,500 eligible Tangerine clients, for a limited time.

This offer from Tangerine comes at a time when Canadians are increasingly frustrated by new fees – and the feeling that they are paying more in many places.

“We're big believers in no monthly fee chequing and Tangerine has always looked for ways to help their Clients save their hard-earned money,” said Natalie Jones, chief marketing officer, Tangerine.“This offer reflects our commitment to remove hoops for our clients and put more money back in their pockets – it's just another uncomplicated way to save with Tangerine.”

As one of Canada's leading digital banks, Tangerine has long been known for uncomplicated everyday banking. Since entering the scene over two decades ago, helping Canadians pay fewer fees has kind of been Tangerine's thing. Tangerine's Chequing accounts offer no monthly fees with no minimum balance, free Interac e-Transfer® and free access to over 3,500 Scotiabank ABMs nationwide.

In 2024, Tangerine was named number one in Personal Banking Customer Satisfaction for the 13th year in a row among midsized banks by J.D. Power**. This long-standing winning streak is thanks to the bank's relentless focus on delivering a simple and convenient everyday banking experience for its clients.

The post Tangerine no fee checking appeared first on Caribbean News Global .