Elon Musk Confirms Starlink's Launch Plans For Pakistan
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Billionaire Elon Musk confirmed on Saturday that Starlink has
applied for permission to launch internet services in Pakistan, but
is currently awaiting approval from the government,
Azernews reports, citing Tribune.
Musk's confirmation came in response to a post by Pakistani
netizen Sanam Jamali, who expressed hope that Starlink could help
propel Pakistan into a more connected future.
In a follow-up post, Jamali claimed that Pakistan had approved
Starlink's entry and urged Musk to expedite the launch, stressing
the potential benefits of providing millions of people with better
connectivity, education, and opportunities.
Earlier, Minister of State for IT Shaza Fatima Khawaja
confirmed that Pakistan is in negotiations with Elon Musk's
Starlink to bring satellite internet services to the country.
She discussed the ongoing talks during a heated
parliamentary session on Friday, acknowledging Pakistan's internet
infrastructure challenges while stating that the government is
committed to improving internet services despite recent
disruptions, including the ban on X, which she said affects less
than two percent of the population.
She further justified surveillance measures by citing
national security concerns, especially in light of recent terrorist
attacks.
Starlink's previous attempts to enter the market have
been delayed due to regulatory hurdles, particularly concerns over
interference with Pakistan's geostationary satellite,
PakSAT-MM1.
According to a report by Top10VPN, Pakistan ranked
as the nation most impacted by internet outages, suffering losses
of $1.62 billion. This is part of a larger global trend where
internet outages totaled 88,788 hours last year, leading to a
financial loss of $7.69 billion.
